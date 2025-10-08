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HomeCompare BikesGixxer SF vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Suzuki Gixxer SF vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandSuzukiYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power13.6 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Gixxer SF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12.5 L
Length
2025 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg182 kg
Height
1035 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
125 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm65 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm81 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride Connect-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,8752,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,1291,95,345
RTO
12,92815,627
Insurance
12,81811,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4574,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Suzuki Gixxer lineup has been updated with new dual-tone colour options with refreshed graphics,
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
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Suzuki Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX get summer benefits. Check details
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The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
Suzuki V-Strom SX uses the same engine as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250.
Suzuki Gixxer, V-Strom SX and Gixxer SF get cashback offers up to 20,000
8 Oct 2024
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
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Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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18 Jan 2025
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