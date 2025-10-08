In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS