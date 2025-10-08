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Suzuki Gixxer SF vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf Roadster
BrandSuzukiYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power13.6 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Gixxer SF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Disc View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12.5 L
Length
2025 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg194 kg
Height
1035 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm795 mm
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
125 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
62.9 mm65 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm81 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmDual shocks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride Connect-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,8752,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,1291,93,565
RTO
12,92815,485
Insurance
12,81811,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4574,750

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
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Latest Videos

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