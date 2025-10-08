In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf
|Roadster
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS