In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS