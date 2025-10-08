In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs FZS 25 Comparison