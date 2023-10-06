In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less