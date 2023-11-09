In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
