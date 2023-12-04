In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs 91,259 (last recorded price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less