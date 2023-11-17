In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm PS & 19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
The Ronin mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read MoreRead Less