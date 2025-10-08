hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGixxer SF vs Raider

Suzuki Gixxer SF vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf Raider
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage45.0 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc124.8 cc
Power13.6 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Suzuki Gixxer SF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Length
2025 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg123 kg
Height
1035 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
715 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
125 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride ConnectintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,87595,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,12982,860
RTO
12,9286,560
Insurance
12,8186,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4572,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Suzuki Gixxer lineup has been updated with new dual-tone colour options with refreshed graphics,
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
The new Suzuki Access, among other models, gets these summer benefits.
Suzuki Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX get summer benefits. Check details
10 May 2025
The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison
3 Jul 2026
Suzuki V-Strom SX uses the same engine as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250.
Suzuki Gixxer, V-Strom SX and Gixxer SF get cashback offers up to 20,000
8 Oct 2024
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers