In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Raider Comparison