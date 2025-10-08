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Suzuki Gixxer SF vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Gixxer SF vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf Iqube
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity155 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Gixxer SF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Foot Rest View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2025 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg115 kg
Height
1035 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
125 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
155 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
56 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride Connect-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,8751,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,1291,11,422
RTO
12,9280
Insurance
12,8185,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4572,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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