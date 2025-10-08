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HomeCompare BikesGixxer SF vs Apache RTR 160

Suzuki Gixxer SF vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf Apache rtr 160
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc159.7 cc
Power13.6 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Gixxer SF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2025 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg137 kg
Height
1035 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
715 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
125 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air CooledSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride Connect(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,8751,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,1291,12,190
RTO
12,9288,975
Insurance
12,81811,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4572,850
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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