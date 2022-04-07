|Max Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Stroke
|62.9 mm
|52.9 mm
|Max Torque
|13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|155 cc
|159.7 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|56 mm
|62 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,51,990
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,29,300
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹13,786
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹8,704
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹200
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,266
|₹2,588