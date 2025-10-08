In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS