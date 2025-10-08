In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Gixxer SF vs TEM G33 Comparison