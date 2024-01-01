In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
