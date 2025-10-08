In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Gixxer SF vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf
|Dost
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.