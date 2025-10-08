In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Gixxer SF engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Gixxer SF vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS