In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer 250
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|27.9 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS