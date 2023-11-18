Saved Articles

Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
BS6
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Smoke Grey
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm65 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm29 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate type-
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooledSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,93,8902,24,363
Ex-Showroom Price
1,67,7001,98,142
RTO
15,44615,851
Insurance
9,87910,370
Accessories Charges
8650
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1674,822

