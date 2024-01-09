In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less