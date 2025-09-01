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Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer 250 Fz-fi v3
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 1.82 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc149 cc
Power27.9 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Gixxer 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2010 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg135 kg
Height
1035 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
805 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
130 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,13,3281,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,5171,08,466
RTO
17,32110,177
Insurance
14,4908,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5852,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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Latest Videos

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