In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm. On the other hand, GT5 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 58 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.