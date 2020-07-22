Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|54.9 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|249 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|76 mm
|52 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,93,890
|₹1,29,259
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,67,700
|₹1,13,342
|RTO
|₹15,446
|₹9,067
|Insurance
|₹9,879
|₹6,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹865
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,167
|₹2,778