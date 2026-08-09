In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer 250
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|27.9 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS