In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less