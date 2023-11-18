In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm PS & 19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less