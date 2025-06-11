In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer 250
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|27.9 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS