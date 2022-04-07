|Max Power
|26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
|Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
|Stroke
|54.9 mm
|57.8 mm
|Max Torque
|22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|249 cc
|197.75 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|76 mm
|66 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,93,890
|₹1,48,873
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,67,700
|₹1,29,315
|RTO
|₹15,446
|₹10,345
|Insurance
|₹9,879
|₹9,213
|Accessories Charges
|₹865
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,167
|₹3,199