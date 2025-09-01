In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer 250
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|27.9 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS