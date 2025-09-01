hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGixxer 250 vs Apache RTR 180

Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer 250 Apache rtr 180
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.82 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc177.4 cc
Power27.9 PS PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2010 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
156 kg140 kg
Height
1035 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
805 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
130 kmph113 kmph
Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm58 mm
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
250 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil CooledSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V, 6Ah MF
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,13,3281,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,5171,24,890
RTO
17,3219,991
Insurance
14,49011,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5853,151
Latest Offers
See All
Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr180limited-edition & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Raider

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 recalled in India owing to faulty rear brake assembly, over 5,000 units affected
1 Sept 2025
The all-new Xtreme 250R is priced at an ex-showroom starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.80 lakh and is pitted against the newly-updated Gixxer 250.
All-new Hero Xtreme 250R vs 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price, specs and features compared
21 Jan 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
TVS has updated their two-valve versions of the Apache mechanically as well as cosmetically.&nbsp;
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
15 Sept 2022
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 reflect two different approaches to the same 180cc commuter segment.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared
13 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers