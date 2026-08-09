In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Gixxer 250 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer 250
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.