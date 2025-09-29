In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Gixxer 250 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer 250
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|27.9 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS