In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer 250 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Gixxer 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
