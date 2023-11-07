In 2023 Suzuki Gixxer or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Suzuki Gixxer or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom price).
Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
