In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Gixxer vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|55.20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS