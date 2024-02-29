Saved Articles

Suzuki Gixxer vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Gixxer vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer R15 v4
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl55.20 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc155 cc
Power13.6 PS PS18.4 PS PS
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
Standard Edition
₹1.35 Lakhs*
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-cylinder, Air cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
56 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,2002,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,8001,81,700
RTO
13,02114,536
Insurance
12,37911,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4434,470

