In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. Gixxer vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer R15 v4 Brand Suzuki Yamaha Price ₹ 1.35 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 45.0 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 155 cc 155 cc Power 13.6 PS PS 18.4 PS PS