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HomeCompare BikesGixxer vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Suzuki Gixxer vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Gixxer vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc155 cc
Power13.6 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Gixxer Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
2020 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg141 kg
Height
1035 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm810 mm
Width
800 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air CooledLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
56 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride ConnectY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,3751,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,4211,69,550
RTO
12,91315,024
Insurance
13,04113,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2754,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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