In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Gixxer vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison