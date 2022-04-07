|Max Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|62.9 mm
|58.6 mm
|Max Torque
|13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|155 cc
|124.45 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|56 mm
|52 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,37,897
|₹1,29,259
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,16,700
|₹1,13,342
|RTO
|₹11,366
|₹9,067
|Insurance
|₹8,966
|₹6,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹865
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,963
|₹2,778