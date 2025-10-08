In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Gixxer vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS