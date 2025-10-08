In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Gixxer vs SXL 150 Comparison