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HomeCompare BikesGixxer vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Suzuki Gixxer vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Gixxer vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandSuzukiVespa
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc124 cc
Power13.6 PS PS9.77 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Gixxer Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
2020 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg115 kg
Height
1035 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
800 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
155 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air CooledSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
56 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride ConnectAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,3751,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,4211,36,601
RTO
12,91310,928
Insurance
13,0413,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2753,254

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