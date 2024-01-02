In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less