Suzuki Gixxer vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
155 cc149.5 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,37,8971,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7001,37,972
RTO
11,36611,037
Insurance
8,9667,375
Accessories Charges
8650
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9633,361

