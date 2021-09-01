Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|62.9 mm
|55.5 mm
|Max Torque
|13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|155 cc
|124.8 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|56 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,37,897
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,16,700
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹11,366
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹8,966
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹865
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,963
|₹2,223