In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Gixxer vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS