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HomeCompare BikesGixxer vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Suzuki Gixxer vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Gixxer vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc197.75 cc
Power13.6 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Gixxer Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
2020 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
141 kg152 kg
Height
1035 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
800 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air CooledSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
56 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride ConnectBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,3751,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,4211,46,820
RTO
12,91311,745
Insurance
13,04111,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2753,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled owing to faulty rear brakes.
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The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a range of updates that includes new USD front forks, OBD-2B compliance, and new colour options.
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Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
15 Aug 2020
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Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
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