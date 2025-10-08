In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. Storm ZX Advance 1 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Gixxer vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer
|Storm zx advance 1
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours