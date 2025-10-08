In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Tunwal Roma S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. Roma S has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Gixxer vs Roma S Comparison