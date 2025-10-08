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Suzuki Gixxer vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Gixxer vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer Friend
BrandSuzukiTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage38 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity155 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Gixxer Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
2020 mm-
Wheelbase
1335 mm-
Kerb Weight
141 kg-
Height
1035 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph72 kmph
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
155 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
56 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Ride Connect-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,3751,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,4211,03,999
RTO
12,9130
Insurance
13,0414,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2752,328

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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