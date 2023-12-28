In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos Price starts at 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Kratos engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours.
The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Kratos has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
