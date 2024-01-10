In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. SVITCH XE has a range of up to 45-50 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less