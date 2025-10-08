In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Gixxer vs Intruder Comparison