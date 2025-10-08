In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Gixxer vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS