In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.