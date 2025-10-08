In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Gixxer engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Gixxer vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS