In 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Burgman Street engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. Burgman Street vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street Yzf r15 v3 Brand Suzuki Yamaha Price ₹ 94,000 ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Mileage 55.89 kmpl 43 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 155 cc Power 8.6 PS PS 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS