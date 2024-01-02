In 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Burgman Street engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm.
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Burgman Street vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison