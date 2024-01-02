Saved Articles

Suzuki Burgman Street vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Burgman Street vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Burgman street Yzf r15 v3
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 94,000₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage55.89 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc155 cc
Power8.6 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc155 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air CooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
CVT6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0661,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
94,0001,56,700
RTO
7,52013,066
Insurance
6,54610,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3223,919

