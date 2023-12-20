In 2023 Suzuki Burgman Street or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Suzuki Burgman Street or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Burgman Street engine makes power and torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less