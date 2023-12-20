Saved Articles

Suzuki Burgman Street vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2023 Suzuki Burgman Street or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹93,499*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.4 mm58 mm
Max Torque
10 Nm @ 5500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124 cc249 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.5 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,3031,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
93,4991,39,300
RTO
7,47911,674
Insurance
6,32510,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3063,546

